The Montreal Canadiens were largely quiet in NHL Free Agency this summer. This isn't entirely shocking as they are still a little ways away from competing for the Stanley Cup Playoffs again. Additionally, with only $9 million in cap space, there isn't a ton they could have done. That said, they did make a splash by signing Juraj Slafkovsky to an eight-year contract extension.

Slafkovsky has caused a stir ever since he went first overall in 2022. Montreal selected the Slovakian forward over consensus top pick Shane Wright. He did make the Canadiens roster out of training camp, but he struggled. Eventually, his rookie season was cut short due to injury. In 2023-24, Slafkovsky struggled early on, and the future seemed a bit bleak.

However, the former first-overall pick turned things around in a major way. The Canadiens star finished the season with 20 goals and 50 points while playing a full 82 games. It has given Montreal a lot of hope that Slafkovsky can turn into the star they saw back during the 2022 NHL Draft.

Slafkovsky's extension won't take effect until the 2025-26 campaign. But the expectations placed upon him are rather high even before he takes the ice again. With this in mind, let's make some bold predictions for Canadiens star Juraj Slafkovksy after his massive extension in NHL Free Agency.

Juraj Slafkovsky hits 80+ points by 2030-31

Slafkovsky drew in the Canadiens with his combination of size and skill. And he flashed that skill a lot during the second half of the 2023-24 season. Montreal certainly hopes that their former top draft pick can continue this form moving forward. And in a way, they inserted a bit of a soft deadline for Slafkovsky to become a legitimate star.

Including the 2024-25 season, the Canadiens can trade Slafkovsky to any team they want. However, this changes once we reach the 2030-31 season. Beginning July 1, 2030, Slafkovksy receives a modified no-trade clause for the final three years of the contract. This gives him the ability to block trades to 10 specific teams of his choosing.

If Slafkovksy can't replicate his 2023-24 campaign, then Montreal can move the contract. With a rising cap, his $7.6 million salary shouldn't be too difficult for them to move, either. However, they won't need to worry about that. Slafkovsky will hit the 80+ point mark by the 2030-21 season when this no-trade kicks in. Montreal keeps him and makes him a core piece to their future success.

Slafkovsky becomes Canadiens' best player

Though Juraj Slafkovsky showed promise, he still isn't Montreal's best player. There is some debate to be had over who exactly that is. Captain Nick Suzuki certainly should be in the conversation. And winger Cole Caufield is also among the potential candidates. The overall point is that Slafkovksy has work to do to be among the best on the roster.

It won't be an easy road for him, either. Suzuki and Caufield should continue to get better over the next few seasons. Additionally, top prospect David Reinbacher could emerge as one of the top offensive defensemen in the league. Finally, the Canadiens drafted Ivan Demidov fifth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. He could be a legitimate game-breaking superstar in the NHL.

Slafkovsky could definitely fall by the wayside surrounded by this talent. However, he will continue to thrive in the NHL. The former first-overall pick will become the Canadiens' best player over the course of this contract. And Montreal should find themselves back in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt as a result.