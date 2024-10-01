The Montreal Canadiens have injuries piling up this pre-season. In the same game that Patrik Laine went down, defenseman David Reinbacher suffered a knee injury. Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli reported Tuesday that the former fifth-overall pick will be out for months.

“Canadiens announce defenseman David Reinbacher underwent surgery on his left knee this morning. He’ll be out 5-6 months,” Servalli posted on social media. He added a piece on Laine as well, “Awaiting decision now – surgery or not for Patrik Laine.”

The 19-year-old took an open-ice hit in Saturday's pre-season game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Reinbacher was spotted on crutches after the game and now we know it was a knee issue. Laine was also seen using crutches. As Seravalli reported, the severity of his injury is unknown and the timeline is yet to be announced.

Laine was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Canadiens just before training camp opened. He requested a move from Columbus to re-set his career after he ended last year in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Laine now has the beginning of his Montreal tenure in danger with a lower-body injury.

Reinbacher should have been a key contributor to the Canadiens' blue line this season. They spent a high pick on him in 2023 and are leaning on him to build their defensive unit of the future. Despite the injury, he has a bright future that fans should be excited about.

Canadiens outlook for 2024-25

Since making an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, the Canadiens have not returned to the playoffs. They added Laine to improve their offense and spark their young team. With a proven goal-scorer in Laine along with a solid center in Nick Suzuki, they could have had a solid offense this season.

It looks like Laine will be out for an extended period, which puts the Canadiens back where they were last year. Even with Kirby Dach coming off an ACL injury, it is hard to find enough goals for Montreal to make the playoffs. Their goaltending, while very young, was not solid last year either. These two injuries set the Habs up for a fourth straight year missing the playoffs.

If they get good news on Laine, it will help salvage the end of the season for fans. The future of the forward unit lies with Laine, Suzuki, Dach, and Juraj Slavkovsky. Seeing those players work together will help the Canadiens and their fans see the future of their team.