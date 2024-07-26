Rafael Harvey-Pinard was expected to start the 2024-25 season in a bottom-six role with the Montreal Canadiens, but that will no longer be the case after the 25-year-old broke his leg, the team announced.

“Forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard underwent successful surgery on Thursday after suffering a broken leg. The recovery period for the 25-year-old winger is estimated to be four months,” the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With that, the Quebec native will be out for all of training camp and miss at least the first month of the Habs' season. He suffered the injury during offseason training, Sportsnet reported.

Harvey-Pinard broke onto the scene with 14 goals and 20 points over 34 games two seasons ago, but had a bit of a down year in 2023-24. He chipped in just two goals and 10 points over 45 contests.

The former seventh-round pick (No. 201) in the 2019 NHL Draft has accumulated 17 goals and 31 points over 83 career National Hockey League games.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard's injury opens up bottom-6 spot with Canadiens

The Canadiens begin the new season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 9, and it's almost certain that Rafael-Pinard will not be part of the equation by then.

In his absence, the Habs have a few young players who could step into the role, including Alex Barre-Boulet, who was recently signed to a one-year deal after playing the last few seasons in the Tampa Bay Lightning system.

Joshua Roy, who was selected in the fifth-round by the Habs in the 2021 NHL Draft, could also get a look, while Owen Beck (No. 33 overall in 2022) and Oliver Kapanen (No. 64 overall in 2021) should both battle for a roster spot in October.

Before the injury, Daily Faceoff projected Harvey-Pinard to start at fourth line left wing along with Jake Evans and Joel Armia.

The Canadiens will be looking to take a step forward next season after finishing dead last in the Atlantic Division with a disappointing 30-36-16 record. Montreal hasn't been to the postseason since marching all the way to the Stanley Cup Final — and losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games — in 2021.