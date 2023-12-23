Whoever is selected will be heading from Montreal to Toronto in February.

Despite losing both Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach to devastating injuries, the Montreal Canadiens are playing some pretty impressive hockey through 33 games in 2023-24. The Habs are 15-13-5, and have been especially above average lately, picking up at least a point in eight of their last 10 games. It was easy to think that this club would quickly fade away into insignificance this season, but that has not been the case for the 2021 Stanley Cup Finalists.

The Canadiens are fresh off a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, a game which saw the team erase a two-goal deficit in the second period en route to the victory. Although it wasn't expected at the outset of the campaign, Montreal may have too many good goalies.

Cayden Primeau got the win on Friday, making 19 saves against the lowly Hawks. He's has been solid for this team, with a .902 save percentage through seven starts. But both Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault have also both done well between the pipes. The former has started 14 games, compiling a 7-4 record with a very respectable 2.86 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. The latter is 4-6 with a 3.43 goals-against and .904 save percentage.

Having too many good goalies is not a bad problem to have, but it means that one of them will likely be dealt before the NHL Trade Deadline on Mar. 8. That is likely to be veteran Jake Allen, although nothing is set in stone for Habs GM Kent Hughes.

Having three serviceable NHL goalies also probably means that none of them will be selected to an NHL All-Star Game. And don't expect any of Primeau, Montembeault or Allen to get the invitation to Toronto in February. Nick Suzuki, though, is a different story.

Nick Suzuki poised to represent Habs for 3rd time

Suzuki continues to drive the bus for this club. He's leading the team in scoring, playing tough minutes, and emerging into a true 1C at both ends of the rink. For that reason, he's a shoo-in to represent the most storied franchise in hockey for the third straight season.

In 2021-22, Suzuki broke out to the tune of 21 goals and 61 points over an 82-game slate. That earned him a nod to the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The next season, the young Canadian improved on those totals, scoring 26 goals and 66 points over 82 games. Again, he was selected as an NHL All-Star, this time in Sunrise, Florida.

In 2023-24, Suzuki is poised to shatter his career-highs across the board. The 24-year-old has amassed 10 goals and 30 points in 33 games, scoring at nearly a point-per-game clip despite his team averaging just 2.79 goals per game — good enough for 27th in the league. Without much help, Suzuki continues to impress, and he'll almost certainly be flying from one Canadian city to another come February.

Mike Matheson a dark horse?

In terms of forwards, Suzuki is really the only option. Cole Caufield has been good if not great, scoring eight goals and 24 points through 33 games. Sean Monahan has 20 in 33, and after that the highest scorer is Newhook, who hasn't played a game in weeks.

But on the back end, Michael Matheson could be a dark horse candidate. Quite honestly, there's a very slim chance that the Habs will have more than one representative early next year. And Suzuki is more than well-deserving of a third consecutive nod. But the NHL does love to get new players involved, which is why Matheson could get a look.

And his stats do back up a potential case. Over his first 33 games, the 29-year-old Pointe-Claire, Quebec native has scored an excellent 24 points. We saw Matheson's offensive chops last year, when he scored eight goals and 34 points in 48 games. It looks like the former Boston College Eagle is enjoying himself in Montreal, as he looks primed to eclipse his career-high in points easily.

The NHL Department of Hockey Operations will select the first 32 players who will go to the All-Star Game, so the early decision will be made regarding Suzuki vs. Matheson. For the odd man out, there's still an opportunity to be selected through the NHL All-Star Fan Vote. Considering it's the Montreal Canadiens, there is a path where both Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson are All-Stars in Toronto. It's unlikely, but crazier things have happened.

It will be intriguing to see who, and how many players end up representing the Habs in Toronto in early 2024. But the Canadiens probably aren't too concerned, and they'll be busy enjoying a well-earned Christmas break before taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Thursday night.