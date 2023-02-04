Bo Horvat is still processing his trade from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders from earlier in the week. However, he already knows who he wants to succeed him as captain in Vancouver: Elias Pettersson.

Horvat gave his endorsement of his former teammate while speaking to the media before the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. And there’s doubt in his mind it should be the Canucks star center.

“He’d be my vote if it came to it and I’m sure one of these days it’s going to go on his chest,” Horvat said. “So, if it does, I couldn’t be more happy for him and he’s obviously going to be a great captain.”

Pettersson, like Horvat, is a former top-10 pick of the Canucks. The 24-year-old leads Vancouver in points this season with 58 and is on pace to crush his previous career-high single-season points total of 68.

“He’s grown even more this year with his leadership on the ice,” Horvat said. “He’s starting to say stuff in the room, and he’s really come into his own this year.”

To his credit, Pettersson is open to a larger leadership role with Horvat now off the team. “Whatever the team wants from me, I’ll try to do my best,” Pettersson said. “I think more of a leader by example. I’m not the most vocal guy, so I like to lead with my play on the ice.”

The Canucks are having a miserable season on the ice, holding a 20-26-3 record at the All-Star Break. Vancouver trading Horvat is likely the first domino to fall in a spring cleaning ahead of the NHL trade deadline.