The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade.

The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.

Shortly after the trade was confirmed, Horvat spoke to the media. While many expected the former Canucks captain to be traded, it still surprised Horvat.

“I’m a little bit in shock. It’s a bit of a whirlwind for me and my family,” the new Islanders star said. However, shock wasn’t the only thing Horvat was feeling after the trade. “I’m really excited. I’ve heard some unbelievable things about the organization,” he said.

Horvat relayed to the media that he did feel his future was in Vancouver. Even as the season got underway, the Islanders star never envisioned wearing another sweater.

“I’m not going to lie, in the summertime and even at the beginning of the year, I honestly thought I was going to be a Canuck,” Horvat said. “I thought I was going to be a Canuck for life, to be honest with you. Things just didn’t work out that way.”

Horvat adds incredible depth in the middle of the ice for the Islanders. The 27-year-old has 31 goals and 54 points in 49 games this season and is a leader in the locker room.

Horvat is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. However, the Islanders are hoping to sign him to an extension, and talks will begin sometime soon.