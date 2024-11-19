The Vancouver Canucks will be without one of their best players for the foreseeable future.

The organization announced Tuesday that JT Miller is taking an indefinite leave of absence:

“Right now, our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him,” Allvin said in a statement. “Out of respect to J.T., we will have no further comment at this time.”

There are minimal details known about the situation at this time. It appears to be a personal situation that Miller is dealing with. The 31-year-old has six goals and 10 assists so far this season. He's second on the Canucks in points behind defencemen Quinn Hughes.

Vancouver is off to a respectable start, sitting in third place in the Pacific Division with a 9-5-3 record. Losing Miller is definitely a tough blow however given his consistent production. The 2023-24 campaign was a breakout campaign for Miller, who registered 103 points (37 goals and 66 assists) while making his very first All-Star team.

The veteran was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019 and has proven to be one of the Canucks' most important pieces. He inked a seven-year, $56 million deal with the franchise in September of 2022. Miller is in his second year of the contract extension.

To make matters worse, Brock Boeser is also sidelined at the moment with an injury. Boeser was thriving, scoring six and supplying five assists in just 12 games. Without Miller and Boeser, the Canucks will really need everyone else to step up. The Canucks are actually playing Miller's former team on Tuesday evening, the New York Rangers.

Vancouver will be looking to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday evening. This is their final game of a lengthy homestand before heading out East for a road trip.