The Vancouver Canucks are going through it in 2024-25. The Canucks won the Pacific Division last season and nearly made the Western Conference Finals. However, this year has been a different story. Reports of a rift between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson have emerged in recent weeks. And star defenseman Quinn Hughes went down with an injury.

The Canucks are exploring their options regarding Miller and Pettersson at this time. But there is some positive news on the horizon for Vancouver. The Canucks are expecting Hughes to return from injury sometime soon. Ahead of his return, Hughes spoke about the challenges his team has faced this season. He has confidence that his team can weather the storm from 2024 to 25.

“Yeah, definitely, a lot more challenges, more ups and downs,” Hughes said Sunday, via Sportsnet. “For sure it wears you down. But that's like any other year. I mean, last year I can remember feeling mentally exhausted after the season. Definitely this year has a little bit more of that. But I think my game has never been better, so I know it's not affecting me (on the ice). As far as our team, I think all this stuff, it's just going to make us stronger.

Canucks, Quinn Hughes have desire to win

Quinn Hughes knows the talent the Canucks have in their locker room. This is a team capable of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Moreover, this is a team capable of making noise in the postseason. The desire to win exists within this locker room. However, winning is easier said than done in the NHL.

Hughes and his team have lofty goals for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. And it's going to take a lot to achieve them at this point. For now, he and Vancouver will need to take things one step at a time. Control what they can control and hope winning hockey follows.

“Whatever we have going on, we'll figure it out. And I know everyone in here wants to win. You know, it's not as complicated as people make it seem. For me, my focus today would be: It's my first day back with the team, so have a good practice. And from a group perspective, I know everyone's coming here and they want to win tomorrow. That's all,” the Canucks star said, via Sportsnet.

The Canucks are looking to bounce back as they've lost seven of their last 10 games. Vancouver has a chance to get back in the win column on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps the potential return of Hughes can help the Canucks get back on track.