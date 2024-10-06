The Vancouver Canucks are entering the 2024-25 season following a successful Pacific Division title run and a 50-win campaign, only to have their postseason hopes dashed in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the eventual Western Conference champions, the Edmonton Oilers.

Unfortunately, injuries played a pivotal role in their downfall, with star goaltender Thatcher Demko sidelined during Round One and key 40-goal scorer Brock Boeser being ruled out due to blood clots just before the decisive Game Seven of Round Two.

However, there are plenty of positives to look back upon.

Not only did the Canucks reach 50 victories for the first time since the 2011-12 season, but they also claimed their first division title since that same campaign, securing home ice throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boeser had a breakout year while captain Quinn Hughes delivered a spectacular performance that earned him the Norris Trophy.

Additionally, the team benefited from stellar goaltending from Demko, whose consistent play was crucial to their regular-season success. Needless to say, Vancouver is hoping that he'll be able to return soon.

The Canucks have made multiple additions to their roster for the upcoming campaign while also losing a few notable names – will this year's edition of the squad be able to maintain their division dominance?

Projected Vancouver Canucks roster

The Canucks lost key depth both up front and on defense during the offseason. They were unable to re-sign prized trade deadline acquisition Nikita Zadorov, and center Elias Lindholm also departed, with both players signing free-agent deals with the Boston Bruins. Right-wing Ilya Mikheyev was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, Sam Lafferty joined the Buffalo Sabres, and defenseman Ian Cole signed with the Utah Hockey Club.

Arriving in Vancouver is former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, who signed a seven-year deal to join the Canucks. The team also bolstered their depth by signing forwards Danton Heinen, Kiefer Sherwood, and Daniel Sprong, as well as defenseman Vincent Desharnais. In addition, Vancouver retained key players by re-signing defensemen Filip Hronek and Tyler Myers to new contracts.

The Canucks should be able to hold their own with the additions of Jake DeBrusk (19 goals with Boston last season) and Daniel Sprong (18 goals with Detroit), along with Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood, bolstering their top-heavy forward lines. These new additions will be relied upon to provide an offensive boost, particularly if Elias Pettersson or Brock Boeser fail to replicate their strong performances from last season.

The three-position groups for the Canucks roster is as follows:

Forwards: J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, Nils Hoglander, Danton Heinen, Pius Suter, Dakota Joshua, Conor Garland, Daniel Sprong, Teddy Blueger, Keifer Sherwood

Defensemen: Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek, Carson Soucy, Vincent Desharnais, Derek Forbort

Goaltenders: Thatcher Demko, Kevin Lankinen, Arturs Silovs

Projected Vancouver Canucks outlook

It won’t be an easy task for the Canucks to claim a second straight division crown. The Oilers are poised for a strong return, eyeing a second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final with hopes of a better outcome. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are determined to rebound after a disappointing first-round playoff exit.

Additionally, the Seattle Kraken have bolstered their roster following last season’s failure to reach the postseason, putting them in a much better position to contend this time around and making them a stronger opponent.

The health of Thatcher Demko will be a critical factor in Vancouver's chances of success this season. Currently, the Canucks' depth chart behind Demko features Kevin Lankinen, signed from Nashville, and Arturs Silovs. However, neither of these goaltenders are likely to strike fear in opponents over the course of a full regular season, making Demko’s availability essential to Vancouver's aspirations.

Will DeBrusk be able to thrive playing next to Elias Pettersson? Will Boeser and J.T. Miller be able to continue their scoring prowess?

According to The New York Times, the Canucks are projected to earn 105.4 points in the 2024-25 season, giving them a 95% chance of securing a postseason spot. They also have a 9% chance of winning the Stanley Cup when all is said and done. The projections further suggest a 42% chance for the Canucks to finish second in the Pacific Division, while giving them a 31% chance to repeat as division champions.

The real fun begins on October 9 when the Canucks host the rival Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver to kick off the regular season; game time is set for 10:00 PM EST.