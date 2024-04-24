The Vancouver Canucks did not pass their first test in the Stanley Cup Playoffs without starting goaltender Thatcher Demko, dropping Game 2 of their first-round matchup to the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday.
Vancouver has to find a way to win without Demko as the 28-year-old is now week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, the Canucks announced after Tuesday's game.
Demko was ruled out for Game 2 after making 22 saves in a Game 1 win. He was not available for the media after the game.
A second-round pick in 2014, Demko is coming off the best regular season of his career as he helped lead the Canucks to their first division title since 2013. He won 35 of his 51 starts, posting a 2.45 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. Those numbers ranked fifth, second and third among the 14 goalies who started at least 50 games this season.
Demko missed 14 games toward the tail end of the season due to a knee injury but returned to start two games before the playoffs. He made 61 combined saves in those games. The Canucks do not believe the two injuries are related, per head coach Rick Tocchet.
“It might have been (injured) in the game, but I'm not quite sure because he skated [Monday],” Tocchet said, according to Kevin Woodley. “I don't know the exact timeline.”
The Canucks get a few days off but will travel to Nashville for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.
Next man up for the Canucks
Hockey players battle through so many injuries and ailments throughout the season that it's a wonder how some of them are still standing once the final game of the year ends. If someone has to miss time during the playoffs because of an injury, you know it's serious.
Demko might try to push it and get back sooner rather than later, but the Canucks will likely be cautious with their goalie and give him ample time to recover. In the meantime, Casey DeSmith will be between the pipes for Vancouver.
DeSmith made his second career playoff start in Game 2, allowing three goals on 15 shots. It was not an inspiring performance, but Tocchet has faith in the six-year veteran netminder.
“I'm very confident,” Tocchet said. “I love his demeanor. Anytime you get in the playoffs, there's stories and he's looking to be a contributor to his team, and we expect, [with] the way he's played all year for us, really solid hockey. We're not looking for him to be spectacular. We're looking for him to be Casey.”
DeSmith made 27 starts for Vancouver in the regular season, posting one shutout with a 2.89 GAA and .896 save percentage.
The Canucks did not do much offensively, only recording 18 shots. That won’t cut it across a seven-game series and this one might be heading in that direction with what's transpired over the last four days.
Vancouver has had Nashville's number recently, winning four consecutive regular-season meetings. Playoff-wise, these teams have met once prior in the Western Conference playoffs, back in 2011. The Canucks defeated the Predators in six games in the second round en route to a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
Vancouver has no time to dwell on the what-ifs regarding Thatcher Demko. The Canucks need to pick up their play in front of Casey DeSmith and get ahead in games to better their chances of winning the series.