Nebraska football star Dylan Raiola is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Raiola, who suffered a leg injury that ended his season last month, has two years of eligibility left after starting most of two seasons for Nebraska; in Lincoln, he has thrown for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Sources: Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a true sophomore who has two years of eligibility remaining. He threw for 18 touchdowns, 2000 yards and completed 72.4% of his passes this year. pic.twitter.com/Frt7QgFN57 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Notably, Raiola's uncle, Donovan Raiola, was fired by Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers' offensive line coach until Dec. 6. Donovan Raiola had been the Nebraska O-line coach since 2022 and was considered a major factor in Dylan committing to Nebraska, which is the alma mater of Dylan's father and Donovan's brother, Dominic Raiola.

When asked about Dylan Raiola's potential transfer, as well as Donovan's firing, Rhule chose not to speak much at all about the former.

“…You guys know I'm not going to talk about any player's future. I'm just not doing that. That's their job. It's each player's job. They have to announce their own thing because I would never want to misspeak,” Rhule said last week [h/t CBS Sports' Brad Crawford]. “But yeah, I talked to the whole team about Donnie and certainly to Dylan. That's his uncle. He loves him. So, I certainly talked to him, but I talked to all the O-linemen, I talked to all the guys. I mean, Donnie was loved by a lot of guys.”

Led by Raiola, Nebraska got out to a 5-1 start, which helped the ‘Huskers rise into the top 25, before a 24-6 loss to Minnesota in mid-October. Two weeks later, Nebraska lost to USC 21-17 but, possibly most importantly, lost Raiola to a season-ending broken fibula. The Cornhuskers beat UCLA the following week but lost each of their final two regular-season games by at least 24 points.

Nebraska is set to play 15th-ranked Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.