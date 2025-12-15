Few teams in the NFL have been crushed by injuries as bad as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Following a tough Week 15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs announced that yet another starter is headed to injured reserve.

On Monday, the Buccaneers placed starting cornerback Zyon McCollum on IR, according to Bucs writer Scott Smith. McCollum suffered a hip injury in the loss to the Falcons.

Tampa Bay actually made a flurry of moves to open the week. The Bucs signed defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, re-signed linebacker Anthony Walker, and released wide receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad.

Injuries were a massive story across the league in Week 15. Not just to the Buccaneers. Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL. The Green Bay Packers also fear the same fate for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. But maybe no team has been hit as hard with injuries this season as the Buccaneers.

That goes for both sides of the ball.

Tampa was without future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans for more than two months. Evans suffered a broken collarbone but made a triumphant return vs. the Falcons. Starting tailback Bucky Irving also missed most of the season.

On defense, McCollum joins linebacker David Walker, safeties Rashad Wisdom, and JJ Roberts on injured reserve. Meanwhile, starters SirVocea Dennis and Tykee Smith have already been ruled out for a crucial clash with the Carolina Panthers.

Both the Buccaneers and Panthers will enter the contest at 7-7, tied atop the NFC South. Only one team from the division will reach the postseason. In Week 16, Tampa travels to Carolina. Two weeks later, they will host the division rival to close out the regular season.