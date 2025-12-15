Although the Sacramento Kings are reportedly open for business months before the NBA trade deadline, this season, Domantas Sabonis is considered untouchable in trade talks. Still, teams, including the Washington Wizards, the Chicago Bulls, and the Phoenix Suns, have expressed interest.

While Sabonis is a forward at least three teams would love to see in playing in their respective uniforms, he remains a part of the Kings' foreseeable future, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“Teams like Washington, the Phoenix Suns, and Chicago have shown significant interest in the past and are still believed to be on his short list of possible suitors, but Sabonis is prepared to remain in a Kings jersey for the foreseeable future,” Amick reported. “He has been out since Nov. 19 with a partial tear of his left meniscus and was scheduled to be re-evaluated within the next week.”

As for Sabonis' camp, patience is a virtue, as the injury's setback has him taking things one day at a time with the Kings.

“For Sabonis’ part, league sources say the 29-year-old big man has heeded that call for patience. His contract runs through the 2027-28 season, with a combined $94 million owed in the next two seasons, meaning his market is inevitably limited by the sheer magnitude of the money owed,” Amick notes.

The Kings lost 117-103 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Domantas Sabonis' camp sends signal on trade buzz

While the NBA trade buzz surrounding Domantas Sabonis and the Kings coninutes, it appears to be solely from teams calling to inquire about their chances, but the likelihood remains low. From sources close to the situation, Sabonis and the Kings are content with the way things are as The Athletic's Sam Amick confirmed, per FanDuel TV's Run it Back.

“I’ve talked to his camp recently. It does not sound like they anticipate being moved at the deadline,” Amick said. “It’s more a message of patience. And he really likes living in the area, and as far as quality of life, he’s doing okay.”

The Kings will face the Trail Blazers on Thursday.