The Vancouver Canucks released unfortunate news on the injury front on Tuesday afternoon.

They announced that defenseman Filip Hronek is expected to miss the next eight weeks while he recovers from a lower-body procedure. He hasn't played since suffering an injury during their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 27 at PPG Paints Arena.

He was hit by Pittsburgh's Jack St. Ivany and tumbled awkwardly into the boards, and was clearly showing discomfort as he got back to his feet.

https://x.com/CanucksArmy/status/1862185672741687375

Hronek instantly departed the ice and went down the tunnel to the Canucks dressing room. He's scored once while adding eight assists in 21 games played so far in 2024-25.

The injury news comes coincidently at the same time that the Canucks are rumored to be eyeing a reunion with defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Filip Hronek was recently re-signed by the Canucks to a lengthy extension

Originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the 53rd overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Hronek spent the first several years of his career with Detroit before being traded to Vancouver at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

The 2023-24 campaign was his first full season with the Canucks, and he even managed to score against the Red Wings during a February 2024 game on a breakaway after exiting the penalty box.

The Canucks rewarded his efforts with a new lengthy contract extension, an eight-year, $58 million pact with an AAV of $7.25 million. It was something that Canucks GM Patrik Allvin wanted to get done, via NHL.com.

“This was something that we have talked with Filip and his agent Allan Walsh [about] for quite a time here,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said, “and I think although we had his rights for another year, I think this was important for our team knowing his contract number leading forward and also a younger defenseman on the right side that we feel that we can continue to work with.”

Hronek has scored 36 goals with 178 assists in 411 career games played.