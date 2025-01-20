There was a reported major trade in the works between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers that was called off. The deal was so close that the Canucks reportedly even considered not dressing Miller for their game on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

However, the trade has fallen through. And now, we've gotten a better idea of what the Canucks may have gotten in return had the trade ultimately gone ahead and what may have led to the deal getting put off, via The New York Times.

“Rangers center Filip Chytil, defenseman Ryan Lingren, and some future-focused assets — the Rangers surprisingly scratched several Hartford Wolfpack players on Saturday, although it was unclear if it was trade-related — including a first-round pick could have been involved. One source briefed on the trade talks indicated that a disagreement on the protection structure of a first-round pick was a key hurdle.”

The Canucks are next in action against the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Tuesday night; the opening puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 PM EST.

The Canucks have faced rumors of a dressing room rift between Miller and Elias Pettersson

The Canucks have been facing rumors of an alleged rift between Miller and fellow top forward Elias Pettersson, though both players have strongly denied that any such issue exited.

In the meantime, Miller addressed the trade rumors that he knows he's involved in, saying that he's just preparing for the next game as normal.

“I'm not getting into this,” the Canucks star said, via NHL.com. “I'm planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow. Whatever happens, happens. I'm focused on the next game… “I don't know if there's anything. It's just [trying] to focus on the game. It's probably good you're playing the Oilers tonight, and have a matchup assignment, try to keep me focused.”

So far in 2024-25, Miller has eight goals with 23 assists.