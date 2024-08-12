Gabby Williams, who just completed her second Olympic appearance with Team France, earned a silver medal after a close 67-66 defeat to Team USA in the gold medal game. After the game, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reached out on social media, urging Williams to come back to the WNBA and join the Sky.

In her post, inviting Williams, the Chicago Sky rookie said, “ok now that the game is over, would you like to be apart of the chicago sky again???

@gabbywilliams15 😭🤔 (thought it wouldn’t hurt to try lmaoo)”

Gabby Williams balling in the Olympics

Williams played a crucial role in keeping the game close, leading France with 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists on 7-of-16 shooting.

She nearly pushed the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating shot, but it was ruled a two-pointer due to her foot being on the three-point line, resulting in a narrow one-point loss to Team USA.

Williams earned international acclaim for her performance, being named to FIBA's All-Star Five and recognized as the Best Defensive Player of the tournament.

Gabby Williams later responded by expressing her enthusiasm for playing alongside Reese, but indicated she would prefer not to return to the WNBA.

Williams leaving the WNBA due to financial reasons

In an interview with The Next last year, Williams mentioned that salary concerns were a key factor in her decision not to return to the WNBA.

“I would love to be in the WNBA because it's the best league in the world for women's basketball, the most competitive, the highest skill level, and it's not even close. Unfortunately, it doesn't pay the most. So I am happy to have other options to provide for me and my family,” said Williams.

Reese replied to Williams' response with a simple, “sighhhh,” followed by a smiling, teary-eyed emoji.

Gabby Williams was selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2018 WNBA Draft and played with them for three seasons. She then moved to the Seattle Storm in 2022 and last played in the league in 2023.

Williams might be hinting at the new Unrivaled 3×3 basketball league, where Reese is set to compete during the WNBA offseason.

Unrivaled is reportedly offering salaries that are twice the average WNBA wage, which is around $120,000, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This could explain why Williams might choose to team up with Reese in Unrivaled instead of rejoining the Sky.

Angel Reese and Gabby Williams team-up in Unrivaled?

Although Unrivaled's roster of 30 players is likely already set, Williams' impressive performance in the Olympics might have persuaded co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier that she deserves a spot.

Williams is eligible to return to the WNBA for the second half of the season, as the league is currently on hiatus for the All-Star break and the Olympics.

On the other hand, Reese is having a standout rookie season with the Sky, averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. She was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June and set a league record for consecutive double-doubles with 15 straight games.

Williams’ decision post-Olympics will be closely watched. If she takes up Reese's offer, it could significantly impact the Sky's prospects as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.