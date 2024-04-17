The Washington Capitals clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in wild fashion with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, with TJ Oshie scoring an empty net goal due to Philadelphia needing a regulation win to keep their hopes alive, and Alex Ovechkin had a hilarious response to the way that the Capitals clinched their spot.
“We'll take it,” Alex Ovechkin said, via ESPN. “Thanks, Philly.”
Coming into the day, the Capitals, Flyers, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins were all alive and contending for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. For the Capitals all they needed was any kind of win to clinch a spot. The Flyers needed a regulation win, along with the Red Wings and Penguins losing in regulation. The Red Wings needed a win and a Capitals loss of any kind.
The Capitals and Flyers game was taking place at the same time that the Red Wings were playing the Canadiens. Interestingly, just a minute earlier than when Flyers coach John Tortorella pulled his goalies, the Red Wings scored to tie the game in Montreal with 3.3 seconds left to force overtime, eliminating Philadelphia. Tortorella did not know that, so he went ahead with the plan to pull the goalie, which led to TJ Oshie scoring and the Capitals locking up the playoff spot. Now, the Flyers, Red Wings and Penguins are all eliminated, as Washington prepares for a first-round matchup with the President's Trophy-winning New York Rangers. Oshio spoke on getting back to the playoffs with this core of players like Ovechkin and Tom Wilson who won the Stanley Cup in 2018.
“It means a lot,” Oshie said, via ESPN. “Once you win one time, the regular season just doesn't have as much meaning as the playoff games, so to get back there is going to be super special and definitely won't take it for granted. The boys will be ready to rock.”
Early in the season, the Capitals struggled, and Ovechkin could not find the back of the net. Eventually, he heated up and started looking a bit like his old self. He finished with 31 goals in the regular season, with the last one being the one that got the Capitals on the board against the Flyers.
Capitals' matchup vs Rangers
The Capitals have had many playoff matchups with the Rangers in Ovechkin's career. However, this is the first time that Washington will match up with the Rangers since 2015, when New York staged a comeback from down 3-1 in the series and won Game 7 in overtime on a Derek Stepan goal.
This Rangers team is much different. Henrik Lundqvist is no longer in net, as Igor Shesterkin took over a few years ago and has established himself as one of the league's top goalies. This Rangers team has much more offensive firepower than the 2015 version, featuring players like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox and others.
The Capitals and Rangers split the four games they played this season, with the home team winning each matchup. Igor Shesterkin started three of those games, going 2-1 in them. The last matchup came on Jan. 14, with the Rangers getting a 2-1 win at Madison Square Garden.
Charlie Lindgren has been really good for the Capitals, so they will not be lacking in the net either. He also started three games in the four matchups, and went 2-1 in those games. Charlie Lindgren is the brother of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren.
The Rangers finished the season strong, setting a franchise record in wins (55) and points (114) to secure the President's Trophy. The Capitals finished with a 40-31-11 record with 91 points, and come in with a -37 goal differential.
The Capitals rightfully come into the series as the biggest underdog in any playoff series, but that does not impact the mindset inside of the locker room as they prepare for a clash with a familiar foe in the Rangers.