Blake Griffin recently officiated his former Boston Celtics teammate's wedding. Jaylen Brown uploaded a video of Griffin officiating the wedding next to Payton Pritchard. Despite only spending one year with the Celtics, it's clear that Blake built a special bond with his former teammates.

Griffin has a natural talent for talking on the microphone. Before retiring in 2023, the six-time NBA All-Star would make humorous appearances on TV in either commercials, shows, or stand-up comedy events. Pritchard's wedding was nothing different for Griffin as he naturally made the audience laugh with his jokes about his former Celtics buddy.

Blake Griffin's impact on the Boston Celtics

Blake Griffin surprisingly called it quits after his only season with the Boston Celtics from 2022-23. During that time, Griffin served the team as their seasoned veteran and acted as the leader on the bench. Despite not being able to play at the level he once did, Blake managed to impact the team positively simply by being part of the roster. The Celtics lineup at the time essentially had a young core that needed a bit of guidance.

It's clear that Griffin's former teammates respected him as a leader given how some of them wanted to keep him around. After the veteran decided to retire in 2023, Payton Pritchard shared that the entire Celtics squad wanted him to come back for one more year before calling it quits.

We begged him to,” Pritchard said when asked during the season why Griffin was no longer playing. “We've been begging him to.

Had Griffin stuck around one year longer, he would've been part of the 2024 NBA championship-winning roster. Blake is one of those players who proved that they are deserving of winning a ring. During his prime years, Griffin, alongside Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, built Lob City with the Los Angeles Clippers. His Clippers squad proved to be worthy contenders in a stacked Western Conference.

Suiting up for the Clippers, Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Despite not finding any playoff success, he was still an incredible player becoming a six-time All-Star, being named to five All-NBA teams, and winning the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Playing with the likes of Chris Paul over the years, Griffin was able to gain lots of basketball knowledge. His experience playing for a contending team made him the team leader he was for the Celtics. It would've been a fitting retirement had he won the big one before throwing in the towel.