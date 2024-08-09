The New York Rangers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite their great season, the Rangers have holes on their roster that remain after their off-season moves. They tried to trade captain Jacob Trouba but he used his no-trade clause to remain in New York. Kaapo Kakko signed an extension in hopes of living up to his number two overall selection. And Filip Chytil is back and must be healthy for the team to have success this season.

Rangers need Jacob Trouba to turn back the clock

Captain Jacob Trouba was among the worst players on the Rangers during their playoff run. He said that he was playing on a broken ankle and that he would be back to full strength for the beginning of the season. The team still thought it would be best to part with their captain this offseason but he did not waive his no-trade cause.

With Trouba back and commanding a large percentage of the salary cap, the Rangers need him to perform at his prior levels. The off-season distraction surrounding Trouba's future is over and they need him to lead like the captain he is. Playing with young star K'Andre Miller will certainly help.

The Rangers will get nowhere if the players and fans are fixated on the future of their captain. Everyone needs to put the potential pending divorce aside and focus on this run to the Stanley Cup. Trouba will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and it certainly appears that he will not be returning. The Rangers need his last season in blue to be his best.

Kaapo Kakko must take big leap

The Rangers' rebuild took a big step forward when they won the 2019 draft lottery and selected Kaapo Kakko second overall. The hope was that Kakko would become a goal-scoring threat on the wing along with 2020 first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere. While Lafreniere did take a significant step forward in 2024, Kakko has not done so yet.

He has just one 40-point season and no 20-goal seasons in his first four years. He had the opportunity to make that leap in the playoffs but only scored two points in 15 games. With a new contract keeping him in New York for at least another year, they must get a career-best season out of him.

The Rangers can help the youngster achieve these goals by putting him in the top six to start the season. Lafreniere has locked up a spot playing next to Vincent Trochek and Artemi Panarin on the second line. Kakko could get shifts on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Playing with two perennial all-stars will inflate Kakko's numbers and give him the confidence he needs to become a star in the league.

Filip Chytil's health key for the Rangers

Down in the bottom six, the Rangers missed Filip Chytil at center during the regular season. They still won the President's Trophy despite his 16 total games with no goals. He will be 25 at the beginning of the season and provides a young option at third-line center.

The Rangers have bet on Chytil's health by dumping Barclay Goodrow on the San Jose Sharks to save cap space. It was the smart move to ensure their ability to keep the most amount of players, but it does put a lot of pressure on Chytil. They have also not re-signed Blake Wheeler, who would be a great fit to play on his wing as a veteran presence.

No matter who his wingers are, Chytil should be looking to repeat his 2022-23 season. In 74 games, he scored 22 goals and 45 points at just 23 years old. It is his only season past 15 goals and 15 assists but he suffered multiple head injuries that put him on the shelf. A healthy and productive season from Chytil is a must for the Rangers this season.

The Rangers will be among the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final. With some of the best goaltending in the world and a star-studded forward unit, they have a very high floor. The difference between raising the Cup and another disappointing playoff exit lies in Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, and Filip Chytil.