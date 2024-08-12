Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran issued a statement on Sunday apologizing for the use of a homophobic slur directed toward a fan during Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. He described the term as a a “truly horrific word.”

“During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Jarren Duran said in the statement, according to Chris Cotillo. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

During Duran's plate appearance in the sixth inning against Astros starter Hunter Brown, he responded to a heckling fan, telling him to “shut up” and then used the slur, according to Cotillo. The exchange was caught clearly on the NESN broadcast of the game by microphones.

Red Sox address Jarren Duran's use of slur

The Red Sox addressed Duran's use of the slur in the statement as well, detailing how they are handling it.

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today's game,” the Red Sox said, according to Cotillo. “We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

There was nothing in the Red Sox's statement regarding potential punishment for Duran. There have been players suspended by their teams for uses of slurs in the past. It will be worth monitoring reports to see how the Red Sox and MLB handle this situation.