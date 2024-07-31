Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are gearing up for another long season in 2024-25. The Capitals made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but lost to the New York Rangers in the first round. This year, though, there is hope for better days ahead on the ice.

After the game, though, players like to unwind a bit. And Ovechkin recently revealed when speaking to his friend Amiran Sadarov that he likes to indulge in a few alcoholic beverages postgame. In fact, he mentioned that the Capitals have a fridge of beer in the coach's room.

“I can’t imagine a [player] who says he doesn’t drink, ‘he quit.’ You can take a break for a certain time, but after the game, 2 to 3 cans of beer – with pleasure. It’s useful. In Washington, we have a refrigerator with beer in the coaching room. It’s normal,” Ovechkin said, as translated by Russian Machine Never Breaks.

Alex Ovechkin talks alcohol and the offseason

Ovechkin noted that drinking after games is merely a way to relax. In the offseason, he doesn't go crazy, either. “A little. Two glasses of beer is normal,” Ovechkin said, via RMNB. “There’s nothing special here.”

Once training camp begins, though, it's a different story. The Capitals star says the beginning of training is when limiting alcoholic indulgence begins, as well. “During the preseason, when you are training, getting into shape, trying to lose extra pounds, you try to limit yourself in food and drink,” he said, via RMNB.

It's not entirely surprising that athletes like to indulge after games. In fact, it'd be more shocking if they didn't have ways to unwind from the high-stress situations they find themselves in during the contest. That said, there is a downside to drinking that hockey knows all too well.

In 2023-24, two players came forward with their issues regarding alcohol abuse. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard went into the player assistance program due to drinking. Veteran forward Corey Perry also sought help for alcohol abuse shortly after his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Drinking after games is certainly a fine practice. After all, most players in the NHL are adults over legal drinking age. That said, moderation is important if you are going to do it. And thankfully it seems as if Ovechkin is drinking responsibly.

Ovechkin is currently chasing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal-scoring record. The Capitals superstar is 44 goals away from tying “The Great One” and his 894 career goals. Ovechkin can begin closing the gap when the Capitals take the ice on October 12 for their 2024-25 season opener against the New Jersey Devils.