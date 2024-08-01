The Washington Capitals have made some bold moves this offseason. The Capitals traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings. They also picked up Andrew Manigapane and Logan Thompson through trade. Finally, a swap with the Ottawa Senators landed Washington defenseman Jacob Chychrun.

The Capitals have gone all out in trying to upgrade their roster this summer. And their main method of improvement is through the avenue of trade. Washington has also moved players off their roster, as they sent Beck Malenstyn to the Buffalo Sabres. Overall, they are very comfortable making a trade. They just need teams to tango.

Whether another team decides to tango before the 2024-25 campaign remains to be seen. However, Washington has some players that could be moved within the next year. And with that in mind, here are two potential Capitals trade candidates to monitor as the new season draws near.

Nic Dowd is an obvious trade candidate

Entering the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Nic Dowd was in very high demand. In fact, reports indicated he may have received a first-round pick had the Capitals actually traded him. They didn't move him, obviously, and he helped Washington make the playoffs.

On paper, it's a bit out of left field to see these reports about Dowd. After all, the Huntsville, Alabama native has never scored more than 25 points in a single season. He only recently cracked the 10-goal plateau for the first time. And, for the most part, the Capitals haven't given Dowd a chance to play up the lineup.

That said, it makes a bit more sense when you look beneath the surface. Dowd is a defense-first center and arguably the best bottom-six forward in the league. In fact, the Capitals forward began over 90% of his shifts in the defensive zone last year, according to Hockey Reference.

He was often matched up with the opposing team's top lines. Washington regularly called upon Dowd and his line to shut down the likes of Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and David Pastrnak. He was an important part of the team's penalty kill and elevates his linemates.

All this said, it's understandable why the Capitals kept him. However, it's also understandable why other teams may be interested in acquiring him. If the Capitals don't get off to a good start, Dowd could one of the Capitals trade candidates around the NHL Trade Deadline.

Sonny Milano could be available

Over the last few seasons, Sonny Milano has turned into a solid third-line winger. The Capitals forward has spent the last two seasons in the nation's capital. And he had a promising sophomore season in Washington DC. Milano scored 15 goals and 23 points in 49 games.

There are some promising analytics regarding Milano, as well. He finished second among Capitals skaters in goal for percentage (57%) in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he finished second in goals for per 60 minutes (2.67). Only Anthony Mantha — who was traded midseason — had a higher goals for per 60.

Milano is a free agent in 2026 and signed at a reasonable $1.9 million cap hit. Though he is not an impact player, he was a bright spot on a Capitals team that struggled to score. Washington could certainly be better offensively in 2024-25. If Milano can maintain his form, though, he could be in demand as one of a few Capitals trade candidates around the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.