Week 18 brought the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers into a pressure cooker with NFL Playoffs stakes on the line, and the ending turned raw and unforgettable. The rivalry carried weight and emotions showed it. The Ravens surged with belief, but the Steelers would not yield. John Harbaugh lived every swing on the sideline, steady in expression but coaching under fire. And in the final seconds, the decision everyone will remember came down to a kick. Tyler Loop lined up and the stadium held its breath. The ball drifted wide, and the season changed course in an instant.

John Harbaugh faced questions immediately and he stood firm. He explained why the Ravens chose to center the ball instead of hunting for more yards before the final field-goal try. Speaking to reporters, Harbaugh said, “I don’t think it was a bad decision,” as reported by Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. The staff wanted time for Loop in case of a bad snap. They valued control. They valued security. The choice reflected that thinking under pressure. Bo Smolka of PressBox added that Harbaugh did not want “anything bad to happen on a run before the FG try,” and believed Baltimore “was in a good spot.” The plan felt safe. The ending felt brutal.

The loss, the fallout, and what it now means for the Ravens

The Steelers escaped with a 26–24 win, sealed by Aaron Rodgers’ late touchdown to Calvin Austin III. Earlier, Lamar Jackson had answered with a 64-yard strike to Zay Flowers. Momentum swung all night. Jackson finished 11-of-18 for 238 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He gave Baltimore life. The missed kick ended it.

With the loss, the Ravens will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The Steelers now host the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. And the story no longer stops with one game. Rumors are swirling about Harbaugh’s future with the Ravens, and his situation feels very much in flux.

Under the lights, one question lingers for Baltimore: what comes next after missing the NFL Playoffs?