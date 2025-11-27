The Washington Capitals have been playing great as of late, winning five of their last six games. In the process, Alex Ovechkin continues to hit career milestones. Ovi recently moved into the top 10 of all-time points, played in his 1,500th NHL game, and scored his 900th NHL goal.

Before the game with the Winnipeg Jets, which the Capitals won 4-3, the team celebrated the Great Eight.

Ovechkin took the ice in front of a blue and red GR8 sign, joined by Capitals executives Brian MacLellan and Chris Patrick, along with his wife, two children, and mother. Joe Beninati, the voice of the Caps on Monumental Sports Network, then took to the microphone.

“We gather to celebrate a player who continues to define a franchise, inspire a city, and leave an unforgettable mark on the National Hockey League — both on the legacy that he’s built and the history that he is still writing,” said Beninanti as he began the ceremony.

“On November 25th, Alex Ovechkin became the eighth player in NHL history to appear in 1500 games with a single franchise. Just weeks later, on November 5th, he scored goal number 900, becoming the first player in NHL history to reach that mark.”

The team then played a video, focusing on the greatness of their captain, while also showing the impact he has made on the community as a whole. The video then concluded with remarks for Sergei and Ilya, Ovi's two sons.

“Congratulations daddy on your records,” Sergei said.

“Good job, Ovi,” added Ilya.

They finished together, saying, “We love you.”

This drew the biggest reaction from the all-time leading goal scorer, as he smiled at the sight of his boys.

After the ceremony, the teams took to the ice. Ovechkin scored his 11th goal of the season in the second period, the 908th of his NHL career.

The Capitals are now 13-9-2 on the year, which places them tied for third in the Metropolitan Division. Ovi will get a chance to continue adding to his historic career on Friday as the Caps host the Toronto Maple Leafs.