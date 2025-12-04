At 40 years old, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin can still be unstoppable on the ice.

Just ask the San Jose Sharks, who got destroyed by Ovechkin and the Caps Wednesday night at SAP Center at San Jose to the tune of a 7-1 score.

Ovechkin had a two-goal night at the expense of the Sharks. He started the Capitals' scoring barrage in the first period with a goal off an assist from Matt Roy.

Then, with Washington already ahead by four goals. Ovechkin added to San Jose's ugly night by lighting the lamp on the man advantage three minutes into the second period, with Ryan Leonard and Jakob Chychrun assisting on the play, to extend the Capitals' lead, 5-0.

The Russian star's second goal of the evening also put him closer to tying and breaking another one of Wayne Gretzky's records.

Article Continues Below

“Alex Ovechkin scores his second goal of the game on the power play to give the Capitals a 5-0 lead. It marks Ovechkin's 181st career multi-goal game. Only Wayne Gretzky (189) has more multi-goal games in NHL history,” the Capitals' PR department shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ovechkin, who broke Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record during the 2024-25 NHL season, only found the back of the net twice in 11 games in October. But he's picked up the scoring pace since, having racked up 10 goals in 15 games in November. And through two games in December, the nine-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner has two goals and two assists.

The Capitals scored four goals in the first period of the Sharks game, giving goalie Charlie Lindgren a big cushion to work with. Lindgren was sensational as well in front of the net, as he stopped 23 of 24 shots from San Jose, who had five power-play chances but converted just once.

On a six-game winning streak, Ovi and the Capitals will look to improve their 17-9-2 record this Friday against the Anaheim Ducks Honda Center.