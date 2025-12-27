The United States got their World Junior Hockey Championship three peat bid off to a great start on Friday, doubling up the Germans 6-3 in front of the home crowd in Minnesota.

Defenseman Cole Hutson is off and running in his second WJHC, recording two assists and throwing the body around in the victory. He spoke with NHL Network's Jon Morosi following the win.

“Trying to play the right way the whole game, not letting the score of the game get to our heads, just playing it shift by shift and doing the right thing to win the right way,” the 19-year-old said.

It's the first time the tournament has been held in the United States since 2018, when Canada captured gold in Buffalo and Orchard Park, New York. And the raucous crowd at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul figures to give the Americans a significant home-ice advantage throughout the event.

“I had chills walking out,” Hutson told Morosi. “I’m not going to say shocked, but I kinda was that it was a sold-out building tonight. It’s super fun to play behind. Just staying positive, this game’s in the past, gotta keep moving forward, and keep playing the right way.”

Capitals have a good one in Cole Hutson

Hutson was nothing short of terrific at last year's World Juniors, leading the tournament with 11 points in eight games as the States won a second consecutive gold medal.

He now has tied the Team USA record for career assists at the World Juniors with 10, which is held by Ryan Suter. He's a single point away from tying Erik Johnson (14) for the all-time defense scoring lead, per BU Hockey Stats.

The younger brother of Montreal Canadiens blue liner Lane Hutson, Cole was selected in the second round, 43rd overall, by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft.

He currently plays for Boston University; he amassed 48 points in 39 games in 2024-25, and is up to 20 points in 18 games this season. He figures to be a catalyst if the United States hope to win a third straight title, something that hasn't been seen in the tournament in nearly two decades.

Team USA will continue their quest for gold on Saturday against Team Switzerland; puck is set to drop just past 6:00 p.m. ET from Grand Casino Arena. USA beat Switzerland 7-2 in the quarterfinals of last year's tournament.