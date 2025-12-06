Not only were the Washington Capitals defeated by a 4-3 score in a shootout during Friday evening's game at Honda Center, but they also lost rookie forward Ryan Leonard following a controversial hit delivered by Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba late in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Trouba leveled Leonard with what appeared to be a head-hunting hit, and was assessed a major penalty. But upon a video review, Trouba would ultimately not receive any discipline for the incident from the on-ice officials. Meanwhile, Leonard was eventually able to skate off under his own power, but was immediately ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Ryan Leonard leaves for the dressing room after taking a blindside hit from Jacob Trouba.

While Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery didn't have a specific timeline as to Leonard's potential return or the exact nature of the injury, he did indicate that Leonard won't be available any time soon.

“He’s going to be out,” Carbery said, via NHL.com.

“The thing I don’t like about the hit—so there’s big hits, and guys get hurt,” Carbery continued. “It’s a fast game. What I don’t like about that specific hit is that he’s engaged with another player… to me, that’s now a player looking for someone that’s in a vulnerable spot. And I think those are dicey hits.”

The Capitals are already shorthanded, having lost forward Pierre-Luc Dubois last month for a period of at least three to four months.

Ryan Leonard is excelling in rookie season with Capitals

Leonard was the first round selection (eighth overall) by the Capitals in 2023, and before entering the NHL, he would play college hockey with Boston College. Thanks to his strong showing in his first season with the Eagles, he was named to the All-Hockey East Second Team, Hockey East All-Rookie Team, and an AHCA East Second Team All-American.

He would make his NHL debut with the Capitals last year, and was also included on their postseason roster; he had an assist in eight postseason games to help Washington reach the second round.

So far this season, he had scored seven goals along with 11 assists, while sporting a plus-seven rating before his injury on Friday. His 18 points rank fourth overall in total rookie scoring in 2025-26.