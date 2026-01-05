Virginia Tech Hokies appear poised to land one of the most significant transfer portal additions of the offseason, as momentum continues to build around former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer joining the Hokies.

Multiple national insiders have indicated that the redshirt freshman is trending toward Blacksburg, reuniting with the coaching staff that originally recruited him. According to several reports, Virginia Tech has emerged as the expected destination.

“The current expectation is that Penn State transfer QB Ethan Grunkemeyer will reunite with James Franklin at Virginia Tech, sources tell On3 sports.” Pete Nakos posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The move would reconnect Grunkemeyer with head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Ty Howle, and quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien.

Grunkemeyer’s path to prominence began unexpectedly during the 2025 season. Entering the year as Penn State’s backup, he was thrust into the starting role after Drew Allar suffered a season-ending ankle injury late in the Northwestern game.

Grunkemeyer responded by stabilizing the offense and helping the Nittany Lions close the season with four straight wins, capped by a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Clemson Tigers.

Article Continues Below

Statistically, the former four-star recruit delivered a steady campaign. He completed 123 of 178 passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions, finishing with a 69 percent completion rate.

While he offers functional mobility, Grunkemeyer is viewed primarily as a pocket passer, an element Virginia Tech has been eager to add after losing its top three quarterbacks from last season.

For Franklin, Grunkemeyer was viewed internally as a priority option to lead the program in 2026. With Penn State moving forward with Rocco Becht, the door opened for a reunion that benefits both sides. Should the transfer become official, Virginia Tech is expected to continue exploring portal options for depth, but Grunkemeyer would immediately slot in as a foundational piece.

The anticipated addition signals a clear direction for the Hokies — stability at quarterback, familiarity within the system, and a roster built to take a meaningful step forward in 2026.