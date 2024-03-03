Longtime Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov is headed to the AHL. The center cleared waivers and is going to the AHL's Hershey Bears, per Daily Faceoff. Kuznetsov is now the highest salaried player ever to appear on an AHL roster.
The Capitals turned heads on Saturday when they decided to part ways with the long-time player. Kuznetsov had 17 points on the season for Washington, and appeared in 43 total games for the club this season. The center was a reliable piece of the franchise for more than a decade, leading the team in goals during their 2018 Stanley Cup season.
“We’ve had history together, and an opportunity for him to have a fresh start, I think, is the main theme of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said, per USA Today. “It’s just an opportunity for our side, too, to start fresh and try to get him an opportunity to continue his career.”
Kuznetsov had played for the Capitals since 2013. In his career, he has 171 goals and 397 assists with Washington. It appeared the two parties had become exhausted of one another, and now Kuznetsov is looking for another home. He comes with a hefty price tag, and one that perhaps other NHL teams don't want to pay right now. The center had one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $7.8 million, not to mention $8 million in actual money owed, per USA Today.
The Capitals play the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, in a game that is ongoing at the time of writing. The Capitals are losing that contest, 4-1. Washington is 28-22-9 on the season.