Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is a legend in the game of hockey. He is the greatest goal scorer of all-time, and will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame once his career is over. For now, Ovechkin remains an active player. And he continues to make history, as seen on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Ovechkin scored a goal against Los Angeles on Monday, his sixth of the season. It also served as the game-winning goal, as Washington skated to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

This goal is historic in nature, as well. The Capitals star now has 442 goals at Capital One Arena in his career. This is now the most goals scored by a single player at a single venue in NHL history. Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe previously held the record. Howe scored 441 goals at Detroit Olympia, which was open from 1927 to 1979.

Ovechkin is once again leading the way for Washington. He now has six goals and 15 points through 19 games. He is third among Washington skaters in points, trailing Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome.

The Capitals have had a slow start to the season, so this is a big win. They remain dead last in the Metropolitan Division on 20 points following the win. However, they are only two points off the New York Islanders for the top Wild Card spot in the East. The Capitals are in action once again on Wednesday night against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.