3 bold Cardinals predictions for MLB Playoff series vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals got hot right after the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and ended up running away with the top spot in the National League Central this season. As a result, they will enter the playoffs as the number three seed in the National League, setting themselves up for a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

There are a lot of things working the Cardinals favor heading into this series. They have home field advantage for the entire three game series, which is huge considering the length of the series. The Phillies also very nearly collapsed in September, but managed to wake up at the last second and hang onto the final playoff spot in the NL.

Still, anything can happen in the MLB Playoffs, especially given the fact this series will be over before you know it since it’s only three games long. Let’s take a look at three bold predictions for the Cardinals in this series to open their playoff campaign and see whether they can be expected to move onto the NL Divisional Round when all is said and done.

3. Albert Pujols will hit a walk-off home run for the Cardinals in Game 1

It’s been a fairytale campaign for legendary slugger Albert Pujols, and he now gets one final shot to add another World Series championship to his collection. Considering how things have gone for Pujols over the second half of the season, who would bet against him working some more magic in the postseason?

Game 1 will be a low scoring game, as Jose Quintana’s sublime performance since arriving in St. Louis will earn him the ball to start the series. Zach Wheeler will go up against him, and both pitchers will last five innings in this one to keep it a low scoring affair.

The game will find itself locked at two apiece heading into the bottom of the ninth, with Albert Pujols due up to bat in the inning. Pujols will take David Robertson deep to left field on the first pitch in the at-bat to send the Cardinals faithful home happy, setting the stage for a potential clincher the next day in Game 2.

2. The Cardinals Game 2 starter, Miles Mikolas, won’t make it out of the second inning

Unfortunately, for the Cardinals, things won’t go as well for them in Game 2. Miles Mikolas will get the ball in this one, even though he had some struggles late in the season. Mikolas has been St. Louis’ most consistent pitcher on the season (12-13, 3.29 ERA, 153 K, 1.03 WHIP) and the Cardinals will be counting on him to eat up some innings before turning things over to their bullpen.

Mikolas will struggle early and often, though, which basically ends this game before it starts. Mikolas will give up a two-run home run to Kyle Schwarber in the first inning, before getting tagged for four more runs in the second inning, which he doesn’t even end up making it out of.

With Jordan Montgomery getting the start in Game 3, Adam Wainwright will get called in for mop up duty in this one, and he gives the Cardinals a chance to come back in this game. St. Louis only gives up one run after Mikolas’ horrid outing, but the Cardinals lineup can’t get enough going against Aaron Nola, and they end up falling 7-4 in Game 2, setting up a do-or-die contest in Game 3.

1. Paul Goldschmidt will have a monster 5 RBI performance in Game 3

Game 3 will feature a rubber match between Montgomery and Phillies third starter Ranger Suarez. Both guys have been solid for their respective teams this season, but this game will be won thanks to a huge outing by Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt is the front-runner for the NL MVP award this season, and for good reason (.317 BA, 35 HR, 115 RBI, .981 OPS). He will have a quiet start to the playoffs, picking up just one hit over the first two games, leaving fans to wonder whether their beloved first baseman will show up when his team needs him the most. He answers the call in Game 3 with a monster performance to help the Cards move onto the NL Divisional round.

Goldschmidt will get to Suarez early, lining a two-run double to give St. Louis an early lead. Suarez will calm down after that and get into a nice rhythm, but Goldschmidt will show up again in the fifth inning and line a three-run shot to give the Cardinals some breathing room. The Phillies will make a bit of a push against St. Louis’ bullpen, but in the end, Goldschmidt will carry the Cardinals to a 5-3 win, sending them into the next round for a matchup against the Atlanta Braves.