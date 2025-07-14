The Los Angeles Dodgers are only getting stronger as they roll into the All-Star break and look toward the second half of the season as they try to repeat as World Series Champions again. Nothing about the first half of the season, where the Dodgers racked up an NL-best 58-39 record and sit at the top of the stacked NL West division, suggests that Los Angeles needs to improve, but it's doing it anyway.

While the Dodgers are certainly monitoring the trade market for potential additions, they are also getting some help from within as Shohei Ohtani continues to work his way back into form on the mound after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani has made five starts this season, but has only thrown nine innings in total during that time. On Saturday, he threw three innings in a game for the first time this season, giving up just one hit in three shutout frames.

At the All-Star break, Ohtani talked about what will come next for him on the mound during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I've felt very comfortable after the second surgery.. I just have to increase volume but I feel pretty good right now" ~ Shohei Ohtani

“I really just have to increase volume, but aside from that I feel pretty good with what I have,” Ohtani said through an interpreter when asked how close he is to being a full go.

The Dodgers are still certainly going to be cautious with Ohtani, especially with how many pitching injuries that they have dealt with over the last few years. Having him healthy and ready to go for the postseason will be the first priority for Dave Roberts and his staff, so it's safe to expect that his slow ramp-up will continue.

While the volume and the stamina may not be there just yet, Ohtani is already operating at the level of an elite pitcher just like he was before the injury. He has allowed just one earned run on five hits in his nine innings this season while striking out 10 batters.

He has been able to achieve those numbers despite still getting his control back and ramping up his velocity, so there's no telling how quickly he will be able to mow through lineups when he is back to 100%.