The St. Louis Cardinals have been up-and-down over the last week. After losing the series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, they entered Saturday's game looking for revenge while dealing with trade rumors in St. Louis. However, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol lost one of his starters. Lars Nootbaar left the game in the sixth inning and did not return.

The fifth-year pro has established himself as one of the key pieces of St. Louis' future. However, the 27-year-old has been dealing with injury for a while. According to St. Louis Dispatch's Derrick Gould, Nootbaar's day ended because of ribcage soreness. He has been toughing it out, hoping to make it to the All-Star break to get some significant rest.

Unfortunately, Nootbaar missed the rest of Saturday's game and is at risk of missing the series finale. Jose Fermin replaced him in left field and could do so again on Sunday. Marmol has dealt with injuries throughout the season, but he hopes that Nootbaar's is not serious.

Major League Baseball players fight through injuries all the time. Nootbaar's desire to stay on the field is admirable in the eyes of St. Louis' fanbase. However, his exit against Atlanta could be a blessing in disguise. Today might have proven that he needs more time than he thinks to make a full recovery.

Marmol hopes that Nootbaar is okay, but he and the team have bigger fish to fry. Rival general managers are frustrated by the Cardinals' success, but they enter the trade deadline as sellers. At this point, the only batters that are safe on St. Louis' roster are Nootbaar and Jordan Walker.

Players all over the lineup, including Fermin, could be moved before the July 31 deadline. However, he is not a long-term replacement for Nootbaar. Cardinals fans hope that he takes the time he needs to recover and return to the team ready to lead a successful campaign in the second half of the season.