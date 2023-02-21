The St. Louis Cardinals have a number of intriguing prospects in their farm system. St. Louis also invited over 20 non-roster players to Spring Training, per ballysports.com. This will allow fans to see some of the Cardinals’ top prospects in action during the spring. But which players should fans be sure to keep their eye on? Without further ado, here are four must-watch Cardinals prospects in Spring Training.

Cardinals’ top prospect Jordan Walker

Jordan Walker is the Cardinals’ top prospect and MLB’s No. 4 overall prospect, per MLB.com. Many people around the MLB world believe that Walker has what it takes to become a true superstar. He’s listed as an OF/3B, but will probably need to focus on the outfield element given the presence of Nolan Arenado in St. Louis.

His power is one of of his most intriguing attributes. Walker also features a terrific throwing arm, making him a strong right field candidate. His pure hit-tool and defense are still coming along, but the future is unquestionably bright for the 20-year old.

Fans will want to be sure to watch Jordan Walker during the spring.

Masyn Winn

Masyn Winn, a shortstop, has one of the best throwing arms in the entire minor leagues. His Carlos Correa-esque cannon forces runners to sprint out of the box on ground balls to shortstop.

Winn also runs and fields well. His hitting is still developing, so it will be interesting to see how he performs from an offensive standpoint in 2023.

From a defensive perspective, Winn could break camp with the big league club. However, his MLB ETA is set for 2024 as he continues to develop offensively. Nevertheless, Winn is MLB’s No. 50 overall prospect and is one of the most exciting prospects in the Cardinals’ farm system.

Tink Hence

Tink Hence, MLB’s No. 77 overall prospect, also has an MLB ETA of 2024. Fans will want to see him pitch in spring given his lively fastball.

Hence’s heater stands out, but he also features a quality curveball. St. Louis believes he can help the rotation down the road. He’s still just 20-years old, so St. Louis has the luxury of being able to be patient with him.

His MLB ceiling is turning into an ace. But he will likely be a middle of the rotation option at the very least.

Gordon Graceffo

Gordon Graceffo, a 22-year old pitcher, could impact the Cardinals during the 2023 campaign. Graceffo previously stated that he feels he can contribute this season. He’s not short on confidence, but will need to perform well during Spring Training.

Graceffo stands 6’4 and weighs 210 pounds. The right-hander doesn’t have any one exceptional pitch but features an all-around solid repertoire of pitches. His control is impressive and will be the key to making the MLB team.

St. Louis will keep tabs on the effectiveness of his breaking pitches during the spring. If they appear to be big league-caliber, especially in reference to his curveball and slider, Graceffo could find himself in St. Louis sooner rather than later.

Final thoughts

The Cardinals have plenty of other young prospects looking to impress in Spring Training, but these four players represent the future of the team. They could all realistically be in the big leagues playing alongside one another in a few seasons. For now, they will aim to continue their development as they pursue the big league dream.