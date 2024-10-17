The Arizona Cardinals received two positive updates on key players in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and right tackle Jonah Williams.

Marvin Harrison Jr. entered concussion protocol for the Cardinals after leaving Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. He reportedly will practice on Thursday, although he is still in protocol, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It is a sign that Harrison is progressing through stages of the concussion protocol and has a chance to play in the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. It will be worth monitoring reports on him in the coming days to see if he is cleared to play.

Jonah Williams suffered a knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, and while his status has been up in the air, he is likely to return at some point this season, according to Rapoport. That is a significant development for the Cardinals, as he is a valuable pass protector for Kyler Murray. Getting him back on the field would help that offense operate, and it would be a significant boost, even if he does not return right away against the Chargers on Monday.

Cardinals looking to stabilize after inconsistent performances

At times, the Cardinals have looked like a solid team this season. They narrowly lost to the Bills in Week 1, then dominated against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, and lost a close game to the talented Detroit Lions in Week 3. Arizona picked up a good win over the San Francisco 49ers on the road as well, but here were two very disappointing performances mixed in against the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers that leave the team at 2-4 on the season.

There have been signs that the Cardinals could compete with many teams in the NFL, but also signs that they are not quite ready to play with the top dogs. The Chargers are not one of the top dogs, although they look much improved with Jim Harbaugh taking over at head coach. Some believed that the Cardinals could be a sleeper playoff team this season, and to do so, they will have to win games like this against teams like the Chargers. Moving to 3-4 on the season would feel much better than 2-5 for Arizona.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals fare on Monday. Having Harrison on the field would make things a lot easier.