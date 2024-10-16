The Arizona Cardinals lost rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during their Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers. He had to be helped off the field after taking a hit to the head on an incomplete pass, and when he initially stood up, he fell back down.

Harrison is still in the concussion protocol, but there are positive signs regarding his return to the field, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The Cardinals have some level of optimism about wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returning soon, depending on how fast he can pass through the five phases of concussion protocol. He took a bad hit, so the team won't rush him out there, but he's doing well coming out of the game,” Fowler wrote.

Harrison has been a plus for the Cardinals offense so far this season, as he's caught 17 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. shining for Cardinals in rookie season

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been playing a big part in his rookie season, and some of his teammates are excited about what he's doing, including running back James Conner.

“I'm excited for him, first and foremost, you know after dealing with the talk from Week 1,” Conner said. “We knew what type of talent he is, and so whenever God said he was ready he was ready. So he came out swinging for us. Set the tone. First play of the second drive he took it into the end zone. It's hard work showing up.”

At the beginning of the season, there was skepticism about whether Harrison would see a lot of production, but all it took was one game to find out that he would produce. The hope is that Harrison is healthy enough to be able to suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.