St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is all set to call it a career after 18 years suiting up for the Cardinals, and he's going out in style. Adam Wainwright's final home weekend at Busch Stadium will feature a live concert by Wainwright himself, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

This isn't the first time the Cardinals have promoted the budding musical career of Adam Wainwright, as they held an Adam Wainwright guitar night earlier in the season.

Wainwright has been a fixture of Cardinals baseball for nearly two decades, earning three All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger award, and a World Series ring in 2006. Wainwright has won 199 games in his career, all with the Cardinals, and will look to hit the 200-win mark this month.

Wainwright got win No. 199 over the Baltimore Orioles, pulling himself close to the elusive mark he's been chasing down this season, as he told MLB.com.

“Today was a big step to getting [to 200],” Wainwright said, per Joe Trezza of MLB.com. “Not much time left. I knew today would be a really important win if I could get it, and luckily we did.”

While the Cardinals certainly hope he can notch win No. 200 in his next few starts, it would be rather fitting if Adam Wainwright reached the milestone on the final home weekend and then performed on the guitar right after the game. No matter how it ends up happening, Wainwright has had a storybook career and will forever be considered one of the greatest pitchers in Cardinals history.

Adam Wainwright's country music concert performance will take place post-game after the September 30th game against the Cincinnati Reds.