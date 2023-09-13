St. Louis Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright has been chasing the elusive 200 wins milestone throughout his farewell season, and finally got a little bit closer with a victory on Tuesday night over the Orioles.

The right-hander is scheduled to retire after this season, and came back for 2023 partly to go for the number before hanging it up. His legendary teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina retired after 2022, but Wainwright had one more go left in him, and has been fighting to overcome many hurdles in his quest.

“Today was a big step to getting [to 200],” Wainwright said, per Joe Trezza of MLB.com. “Not much time left. I knew today would be a really important win if I could get it, and luckily we did.”

Wainwright picked up his first victory in nearly three months, with the last one coming on June 17. He had a dreadful summer that saw him go 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA. The five innings of work with two earned runs on Tuesday was good for the 199th victory, putting him on the precipice of the milestone.

He had enjoyed an ERA in the 3's for the last three seasons, racking up 33 wins during that span. He finished seventh in the 2021 Cy Young voting, marking the fifth time he has been in close contention for the award but has fallen short in his storied 19-year career.

With all of the success Waino has enjoyed during his Cardinals tenure, he would like nothing more than wrapping it up with a 200th victory at the age of 42. He is expected to have about three more chances at getting the final victory before the historically bad season comes to a close in St. Louis. They are on track to finish in last place for the first time in over a century, but getting their potential future hall-of-famer to the magic 200 would be a silver lining in the end.