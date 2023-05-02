Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Adam Wainwright is expected to make his 2023 season debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium against the Detroit Tigers, per Katie Woo. This will be the final season debut of Wainwright’s career, as the three-time All-Star is set to retire following the ’23 campaign.

Wainwright pitched to the tune of a 3.71 ERA in 2022, helping the Cardinals win the NL Central. The right-hander has spent his entire career in St. Louis and is hoping to reach the playoffs one final time in 2023. His season was delayed, however, after suffering a preseason injury. Barring any setbacks, he will pitch Saturday against Detroit. His return will prove to be important for the Cardinals given their struggles to open the year.

The Cardinals currently hold a lackluster 10-19 record. St. Louis’ pitching has been especially inconsistent. Their team ERA sits at 4.45 as of this story’s publication. Their depth is also questionable. Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, and Steven Matz are all capable big league pitchers, but there are questions beyond them in the rotation. Jake Woodford and Drew VerHagen are intriguing options as well, but Wainwright’s return will certainly benefit the pitching staff.

St. Louis is presently in the midst of a three-game losing streak as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Angels. Following a three-game set with the Halos, the Cardinals will continue their homestand versus the Tigers in St. Louis. The Cardinals still have time to turn their season around, but they need to start winning games on a consistent basis soon. Perhaps Wainwright’s return will hep in that regard.