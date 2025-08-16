It was a busy offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Pete Carroll is now running the show in Las Vegas. Veteran passer Geno Smith took over quarterbacking duties after coming over in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. And the team drafted rookie sensation Ashton Jeanty to upgrade its running game. But the revamped Raiders still feature All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers.

After a record-breaking rookie campaign in 2024, Bowers already appears to be in midseason form as he connected with his new QB for a sensational grab in the Raiders’ preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On the first play of the Raiders’ first drive Saturday, Smith found Bowers working downfield in single coverage. The veteran passer showed supreme confidence in the second-year tight end, firing a back shoulder bullet toward the sideline. San Francisco safety Ji’Ayir Brown was no match for Bowers, who made a slick adjustment to the throw. Bowers spun around and high-pointed the ball, coming down with a sweet contested catch for a 28-yard gain.

Raiders unveil Geno Smith-Brock Bowers connection

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after as catch during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Raiders kicked off the preseason against the Seahawks last week in a homecoming for Smith and Carroll, who spent five seasons together in Seattle. But Bowers, secure in his position as the Raiders’ top pass catcher, didn’t see any action against the Seahawks. And Smith was limited to one series.

The two played sparingly in the Raiders’ matchup with the 49ers Saturday. Bowers had just the one grab and Smith exited the game a minute into the second quarter. But the duo offered Las Vegas fans a glimpse of things to come in the team’s new-look offense.

Last season, working in less than ideal circumstances, Bowers burst onto the scene by breaking the rookie tight end receiving yards record. The former Georgia standout caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards.

Now that Bowers is paired up with a Pro Bowl quarterback in Smith, expectations for his sophomore season are extremely high. One NFL insider predicted that Bowers will break Travis Kelce’s single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end. Kelce set the high-water mark with 1,416 yards in 2020.

While the revamped roster and promising preseason start has Raiders fans excited, it wasn’t all good news for the silver and black. Sixth-overall draft pick Ashton Jeanty left the game with an arm injury. However, he was able to return to the contest and finished with seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.

