In need of just one more win to get 200 wins for his career, veteran St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright threw the best game of his 2023 season. Wainwright shut out the Milwaukee Brewers, the current NL Central leaders, in seven innings of work, allowing just four hits in the process.

Given how dreadful Wainwright has been on the mound in 2023, getting this kind of performance at a time when he needed it the most was simply incredible and a testament to the 42-year old starter's greatness, even though his flashes of brilliance have come few and far between in 2023.

Following his stellar outing against the Brewers, the Cardinals veteran reflected upon his performance in which he turned back the hands of time.

“For at least a night I was a real pitcher out there, the guy that I want to be. Seven innings, shutout, a couple of hits, got through a couple of tough ABs out there and made adjustments, worked in and out, up and down,” Wainwright said, per ESPN.

Adam Wainwright has waited for this moment for a long time. And now that he's here, it truly was as great as he had envisioned. In fact, Wainwright called getting the 200th win of his career as one of the greatest moments of his career — putting it on par with his all-important save that won the Cardinals the World Series 17 years ago.

“Tonight, for me, this is tied for first,” Wainwright added.

Now, Adam Wainwright can ride off into the sunset with his head held high, even after enduring an uncharacteristically terrible 2023 campaign in which he has pitched to the tune of a 7.40 ERA. No one can ever dispute his status as a Cardinals legend, and getting 200 wins only strengthens that fact.