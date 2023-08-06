St. Louis Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright is on the cusp of an incredible milestone despite his team's disastrous season, and is only two wins away from achieving it.

The 41-year-old hurler is in his 18th MLB season and he's been a Cardinal for life, debuting with the team in 2005. He announced before this season that he will be retiring at the end of the 2023, and desperately wants to earn his 200th win before hanging it up for good.

“I really thought we had a chance this year, and the way I was feeling, I was definitely coming back,” Wainwright said per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “Come on, five wins from 200, feeling strong, and you’re going to quit that? Being that close to a cool number like that? There’s not too many guys who will do that unless the game changes back. It will be too hard.”

He admitted that he pondered retirement with Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina last year, but he wanted to come back and complete his unfinished business.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But you’re going to quit five shy of that number? Come on. I’m too stubborn and too competitive to do that,” Wainwright said.

He has earned only three wins this year in massive struggles on the mound, and the Cardinals offense hasn't been much help. Wainwright is stuck with a career-low 7.81 ERA after three straight years of a sub-4 ERA. He still needs two more wins to reach 200, and has two months to get it done.

Waino ranks fifth in wins of all active MLB pitchers, sitting behind only future hall-of-famers Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Max Scherzer, and Clayton Kershaw. He will almost certainly be joining that group in the Hall one day, a testament to his consistency and longevity in the league.

The Cardinals season may be long gone, as they risk landing in last place for the first time in over a century. But Adam Wainwright is still going to fight until the end, trying to end his epic career on a high note with the 200 wins milestone.