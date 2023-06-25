The 2023 season has been a nightmare so far for the St. Louis Cardinals, and things didn't get better for them across the pond when they faced the Chicago Cubs in London on Saturday. Adam Wainwright got pummeled to the tune of 11 hits and seven earned runs in three innings as the Cardinals dropped to 31-45 on the season with a 9-1 defeat against their rival.

Wainwright got brutally honest afterward about his poor outing and took the blame for the loss, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“It was a perfect storm of horribleness,” Wainwright said. “I’m pretty sad about it, honestly. Pitched terrible. Trying to make Cardinals fans and we didn’t make any because of me. It’s 2-1 without me in the game. That whole game was my fault. I pitched terrible and I put our team in a bad spot and lost the game because of me. I don’t know what else to say.”

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit two home runs off Wainwright, with one coming in the second inning and the other coming in the third inning. The Cardinals pitcher didn't strike out a single Cubs hitter.

It has been a rough go of it for the 41-year-old Wainwright all season. The Cardinals legend's ERA has now ballooned to a whopping 6.56 on the year. He made his first start of the season in early May and has taken the bump nine times in all, with each start resulting in at least three runs crossing the place against him. To be fair, in one of those starts only two out of five runs were earned.

As the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds surge in the NL Central, St. Louis is 9.5 games back of the first-place Reds. While there's still a lot of time left in the season, it will be a daunting task to get back in this race, even without a dominant team taking control. The Cardinals will need Adam Wainwright to be much better moving forward.

The Cardinals and Cubs play again Sunday in London.