Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While Adam Wainwright is entering his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals, he has yet to pitch for the team in 2023. However, Wainwright seems to have taken the next step in his return and could soon get his proper send off with the Cardinals.

Wainwright threw a 33-pitch bullpen session on Saturday, via Katie Woo of The Athletic. The Cardinals will not determine whether Wainwright will throw another bullpen session, face live hitters or begin a rehab assignment.

The Cardinals’ legend has been sidelined with a groin strain. There’s still no timetable as to when Wainwright will return, but he is clearly ramping up his activity to prepare for his 2023 debut.

When he does come back, it will be the last time Wainwright pitches his first game of the season for St. Louis. The right-hander announced he will be retiring following the season. While it started with a bit of a delay, Wainwright will soon have a major role in the Cardinals’ pitching staff, even at 40-years-old.

Adam Wainwright has spent his entire 17-year MLB career with the Cardinals. Over 457 games, he has pitched to a 195-117 record with a 3.38 ERA and a 2,147/695 K/BB ratio. Wainwright is three-time All Star and won the 2006 World Series with the Cardinals.

When he does retire, Wainwright will go down as one of most heralded pitchers to don a Cardinals jersey. But before that, he has one last season of pitching left in him. It’ll still take a bit more time, but St. Louis will soon welcome back Wainwright to the mound.

For one last run.