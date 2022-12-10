By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made MLB history last season when they took the mound together for their 325th career start, setting the majors record for most together as a battery.

The chances of Wainwright accomplishing the feat with newly signed catcher Willson Contreras? Not likely, says Molina.

“I asked Yadi what the chances are that me and Willson will get 329 starts together,” the 41-year-old Wainwright wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “He said ‘zero.'”

It was a hilarious response to a completely comical question; the chances of ‘Waino’ getting another 325 MLB starts would put him well into his 60s.

The interaction did garner some amusement from the official MLB Twitter account, though.

It was a heartwarming interaction between Wainwright and Molina, who have both played their entire careers with the St. Louis Cardinals. Molina retired at the end of the 2022 season after a storied 19-year career, while Wainwright will be back for year 18 on a deal worth $17.5 million in 2023.

Cardinals fans will be thrilled to see Wainwright don the red and white for one more campaign, although it will certainly be different with Contreras catching instead of Molina.

Molina went out in as classy a way as he played during his entire career, telling Contreras “you are the future” to bring the All-Star to St. Louis.

The 30-year-old Contreras was introduced as a Cardinal on Friday after he signed a contract that could run for six seasons. The Cardinals hold an option for the 2028 season that could extend the $87.5 million base beyond $100 million.

It was the most lucrative deal in Cardinals history for a player who had not previously played for the franchise.

“Its an honor to wear this uniform and be succeeding Yadier Molina behind the plate.” pic.twitter.com/eBwAVazMFG — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 9, 2022

The Cardinals will be in good hands next season with Contreras behind the plate; the Venezuelan stopper was a starter in the All-Star game in 2022, the third distinction of his career.

The duo of Wainwright and Molina will always be remembered fondly in St. Louis by dedicating nearly two decades each to the Cards, highlighted by World Series’ titles in 2006 and 2011.

But before the reminiscing can begin, Adam Wainwright will be back for one last dance in 2023.