Adam Wainwright’s shocking admission on struggles for Cardinals ahead of MLB Playoffs

Adam Wainwright pitched in uncharacteristic fashion down the stretch for the St. Louis Cardinals. Wainwright recently broke his silence in reference to his struggles with a lengthy explanation on Twitter.

“Want to clear a few things up as I didn’t pitch like I wanted to down the stretch and feel the need to explain,” Wainwright wrote on Twitter. “On Aug 28th I was hit in the knee by a comebacker against Atlanta. Without knowing it, after that game my stride length got shorter by almost a foot. Timing was thrown.”

Adam Wainwright followed his initial tweet with multiple others in a thread. He explained how getting hit by the comebacker affected his pitching mechanics. He finished off his Twitter thread by saying why he felt the need to share an explanation.

“The end of the season should have been way different for me, and who knows what happens if I’m sharp down the stretch. I feel terrible about it. Y’all deserved better. My team deserved better. I owed an explanation… so there you go. Go @Cardinals,” Wainwright wrote.

Adam Wainwright is a fan-favorite in St. Louis. He and Yadier Molina have spent their entire careers with the team. With Molina and Albert Pujols set to retire, many have questioned whether Wainwright will stick around. It is currently assumed the 41-year old will return for another season. But nothing has been announced.

Cardinals fans will appreciate Adam Wainwright’s in-depth reason for his late-season struggles. Regardless of what the future holds for the veteran, Wainwright has had an extraordinary career.