The Major League Baseball trade deadline looms over every team in the league. July 31 represents the deadline for many teams to set themselves up for the rest of the season and beyond. For the Baltimore Orioles, that means making some tough decisions. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson believes his team can turn things around, but Ryan O'Hearn is ready for anything.

Baltimore's first baseman was the team's lone representative in the All-Star Game. After a disappointing season that saw the Orioles move on from their manager, Tony Mansolino and Mike Elias could make even more changes. Of anyone on their roster, O'Hearn's name is common in trade rumors.

The designated hitter has been the team's most consistent offensive options and would be a big boost for contenders. Players dealing with so many trade rumors often have trouble focusing. However, the All-Star and his teammates have taken a realistic approach to their future.

“That feels like the elephant in the room, for sure,” O’Hearn said. “We have a bunch of guys who are honest with each other about where we're at. In today’s game, you can’t even be oblivious to it because it’s everywhere.”

While players like Henderson and Adley Rutschman are safe, Baltimore's roster could be much different in two weeks. For O'Hearn, he wants to appreciate the time he has with his teammates.

“I’m trying to be where my feet are, focus on one day at a time with the guys in the locker room in Baltimore,” O’Hearn said. “I love them and I want to be with them, but at the same time, I understand it’s a business and this happens every year. Guys get traded around this time, so this is just part of it.”

Teams across the league have expressed interest in O'Hearn. While he can appreciate the attention, he does not want it to take away from his game.

“It is flattering that other teams are interested and that they think that you can help their team do something special,” O’Hearn said. “That's definitely a compliment. I appreciate that. It is tough; I’ve stopped looking at it as much as possible and I try to stay off my phone. “I actually told my parents to stop sending me trade rumor articles, because it can be a lot to comprehend and think about when you're trying to play the game.”

More Baltimore Orioles News
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers in the first inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Orioles rumors: 3 pitches expected to be tradedColin Loughran ·
image thumbnail
Brewers trade proposal lands Orioles star amid Jacob Misiorowski breakoutGarrett Kerman ·
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (19) warms up before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Why Tomoyuki Sugano believes Orioles can still make MLB playoffsJosh Davis ·
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by coach Tony Mansolino (36) following his two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles manager gives quote of the year after Mets sweepJosh Davis ·
Orioles' Tony Mansolino sounds off on premature 'obituary' after doubleheader Mets sweep
Orioles’ Tony Mansolino sounds off on premature ‘obituary’ after doubleheader Mets sweepChris Spiering ·
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker (43) throws during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB rumors: What Orioles are thinking about trade deadline after Rays tradeMalik Brown ·