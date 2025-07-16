The Major League Baseball trade deadline looms over every team in the league. July 31 represents the deadline for many teams to set themselves up for the rest of the season and beyond. For the Baltimore Orioles, that means making some tough decisions. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson believes his team can turn things around, but Ryan O'Hearn is ready for anything.

Baltimore's first baseman was the team's lone representative in the All-Star Game. After a disappointing season that saw the Orioles move on from their manager, Tony Mansolino and Mike Elias could make even more changes. Of anyone on their roster, O'Hearn's name is common in trade rumors.

The designated hitter has been the team's most consistent offensive options and would be a big boost for contenders. Players dealing with so many trade rumors often have trouble focusing. However, the All-Star and his teammates have taken a realistic approach to their future.

“That feels like the elephant in the room, for sure,” O’Hearn said. “We have a bunch of guys who are honest with each other about where we're at. In today’s game, you can’t even be oblivious to it because it’s everywhere.”

While players like Henderson and Adley Rutschman are safe, Baltimore's roster could be much different in two weeks. For O'Hearn, he wants to appreciate the time he has with his teammates.

“I’m trying to be where my feet are, focus on one day at a time with the guys in the locker room in Baltimore,” O’Hearn said. “I love them and I want to be with them, but at the same time, I understand it’s a business and this happens every year. Guys get traded around this time, so this is just part of it.”

Teams across the league have expressed interest in O'Hearn. While he can appreciate the attention, he does not want it to take away from his game.

“It is flattering that other teams are interested and that they think that you can help their team do something special,” O’Hearn said. “That's definitely a compliment. I appreciate that. It is tough; I’ve stopped looking at it as much as possible and I try to stay off my phone. “I actually told my parents to stop sending me trade rumor articles, because it can be a lot to comprehend and think about when you're trying to play the game.”