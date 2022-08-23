Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs

Albert Pujols can’t stop hitting dingers. The future Hall of Famer is in a race against time, as he could reach 700 home runs before the end of the 2022 MLB season, and while he has already said that he will not change his mind about his retirement plans even if he failed to get to 700 home runs, Pujols does seem to be someone who has found the fountain of youth. Again, Pujols can’t stop himself from taking balls deep of late.

Here he is blasting the 693rd home run of his legendary baseball career against the Chicago Cubs Monday night.

ALBERT PUJOLS IS SEVEN HOME RUNS AWAY FROM 700!! pic.twitter.com/aaRqn9RoX0 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 23, 2022

John Denton of MLB.com also noted that together with a single Pujols hit in the same game, the 42-year-old slugger now stands solo at no. 10 on MLB’s all-time multi-hit games list.

“With his single off the wall and his line-drive home run — his 14th HR of the season and the 693rd of his career — #STLCards slugger Albert Pujols has 940 multi-hit games in his career. That puts Pujols all alone in 10th in that category.”

Albert Pujols has seriously turned the heat up since the start of the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season. He entered the Cubs game with a triple slashing .449/.500/.939 in the second half. Over that same stretch, Pujols had seven home runs and 17 RBIs (not counting his production Monday night).

Pujols doesn’t need to hit more home runs to cement his baseball legacy, but it doesn’t hurt either to keep on adding dingers to his name, especially when every one of those matters to the Cardinals, who are holding on a small lead atop the National League Central division.