St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is chasing down baseball history. In his final season, the 42-year-old is just seven home runs away from a career 700 long balls.

On Monday night, Pujols smashed his 693rd home run. It brings him just three home runs shy of Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time.

The Cardinals legend’s solo shot was all the team needed. Trade deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery pitched a gem, allowing just one hit. St. Louis defeated their division-rival Chicago Cubs 1-0.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly threw a fastball a bit high and off the plate to Pujols in the top of the seventh. However, the Cardinals legend got enough under it to send it out of the ballpark.

“You don’t look for a pitch up and three feet or four feet off the plate. It’s just something that you react on. … Just glad it went out of the ballpark and gave us the lead,” Pujols said of his game-winning shot after the game.

The season has been rather remarkable for the future Hall of Fame Cardinals star. Pujols is now up to 14 home runs and 38 RBI on the year, while owning a .277 average at the plate.

The numbers may seem rather minuscule, but for a 42-year-old, it is pretty impressive. And it’s a testament to all the hard work he’s put in over the years.

“I think at the end of the day you know you have to trust your work, and that’s something that I do,” the 42-year-old Pujols said. “I come out here, no matter where I’m playing, and continue to do my work for 22 years.”