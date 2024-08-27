The Arizona Cardinals reportedly are releasing quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was in a battle with Clayton Tune for the backup role behind Kyler Murray, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Cardinals acquired Desmond Ridder in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore. The hope was for Ridder to solidify himself as a backup in the league with the Cardinals, but that did not happen as he lost out to Clayton Tune.

Ridder was a part of the 2022 quarterback class, which is not a strong one, with Brock Purdy being the only starter as the last pick in that year's draft. The Falcons took a shot on Ridder to see if he could develop into a starter at some point, but that did not happen.

Last season when taking over the starting role, Ridder struggled mightily, throwing 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with 2,836 passing yards, according to Pro Football Reference. Atlanta moved on, signing Kirk Cousins in free agency to a big deal, and eventually surprisingly drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the draft, hoping that he could take over as the franchise quarterback after Cousins is done.

Cardinals' QB situation after Desmond Ridder release

With the release of Ridder, the Cardinals are essentially rolling with the same quarterback room that they went with in the second half of last season. Kyler Murray is the starter, while Tune will be the backup. The biggest difference this year is that Kyler Murray will be coming off of a fully healthy offseason, rather than having him recovering from an ACL tear.

Tune played in limited action last season before Murray returned, while Josh Dobbs also got starts before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

The hope is that Murray is back close to where he was before his injury this season with more help on in the skill position department. The additions of players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson, who join promising tight end Trey McBride, should rejuvenate an offense with Murray fully healthy.

Harrison fills the void that was left when DeAndre Hopkins departed a year ago, and gives Murray a young wide receiver to lean on in addition to his tight end in McBride. Benson is the No. 2 back behind James Conner, but should have an opportunity to prove himself at times this year. Hopefully, the Cardinals can establish a young core on the offensive side of the ball.